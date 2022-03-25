$LONDON (LONDON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329,120.22

$LONDON (LONDON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One $LONDON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $329,120.22 and approximately $502.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, $LONDON has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.55 or 0.07073753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,116.98 or 1.00230650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044200 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

