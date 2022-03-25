London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £217,538.28 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($102.32), for a total value of £217,538.28 ($286,385.31).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,824 ($103.00) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,193.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,244.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($82.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,298 ($109.24). The company has a market cap of £43.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.74) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($125.07) to GBX 9,200 ($121.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($113.22) to GBX 9,300 ($122.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($135.60) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.70).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

