Loop Capital Cuts Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target to $8.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Honest alerts:

HNST opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Honest by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honest by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.