Loop Capital Lowers ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $132,530.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $2,048,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581 in the last three months. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 57.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 625.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 63.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 126,296 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

