Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.66 and its 200 day moving average is $231.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

