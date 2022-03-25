Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Lifted to Outperform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

Lucira Health ( NASDAQ:LHDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.56. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Lucira Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Eclipse Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,587,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 601,942 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,796,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,851,000 after buying an additional 502,733 shares during the period. Finally, Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

