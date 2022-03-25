LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €750.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($928.57) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($895.60) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €770.00 ($846.15) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €770.36 ($846.55).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €624.70 ($686.48) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($286.32). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €660.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €675.23.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

