Macquarie Upgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Outperform

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18,374.67.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Nintendo by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nintendo by 677.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.