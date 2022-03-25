Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

