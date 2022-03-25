Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to report $320.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. 1,107,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

