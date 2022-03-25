MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $3.32 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00007544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $471,082.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.07030419 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.60 or 0.99875832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044658 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

