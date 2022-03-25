MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “
NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.