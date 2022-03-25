MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 261,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,685,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

