Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 259,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 163,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$113.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. The company through a joint venture agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited holds 50% interest in the Douay gold project with 669 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

