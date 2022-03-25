Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) VP Michael A. Henderson Sells 91,306 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,997.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE MRO opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 364,994 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

