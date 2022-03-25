Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $81.25. 84,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,931. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

