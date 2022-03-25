Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a growth of 1,645.9% from the February 28th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 510,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MARPS traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $32.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
