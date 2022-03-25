Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.36.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock opened at $171.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.