Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE MMC opened at $164.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $117.21 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,284,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $350,304,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

