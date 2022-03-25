Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,538,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,798. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -136.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

