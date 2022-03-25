Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will announce $4.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.29 billion to $23.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.97 billion to $27.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

MA opened at $349.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $341.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

