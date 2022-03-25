Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Mastercard stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.91 and its 200-day moving average is $352.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

