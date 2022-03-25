MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 195,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About MedAvail (Get Rating)
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MedAvail (MDVL)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.