MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 241.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. MedAvail updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 195,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MedAvail by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

