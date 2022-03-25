MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target Cut to $7.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Aegis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDWD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

MDWD stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.43.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

