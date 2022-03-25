MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.97.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $240.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 202,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

