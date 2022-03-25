MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp’s (NASDAQ:MEKA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 28th

MELI Kaszek Pioneer’s (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 28th. MELI Kaszek Pioneer had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Shares of MEKA stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
