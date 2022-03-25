Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Lowered to $9.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Membership Collective Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

MCG stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. Research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.