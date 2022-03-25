MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,236.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,060.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.45. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.63 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

