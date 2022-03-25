MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives $270.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.05. 33,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,387. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

