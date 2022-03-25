Meridian Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $76.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $155,291.57 and approximately $76.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.35 or 0.00310780 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005140 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.01322554 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

