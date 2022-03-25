Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average of $303.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $597.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.