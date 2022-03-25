Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.00. The stock has a market cap of $597.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

