Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Shares Gap Down to $1,399.59

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,399.59, but opened at $1,357.80. Mettler-Toledo International shares last traded at $1,353.14, with a volume of 387 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,421.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,488.04. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

