MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:MCHVY remained flat at $$7.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. MGM China has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19.
About MGM China (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.