Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 993,546 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.30 on Friday. Micro Focus International plc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

