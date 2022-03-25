Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.
MAA traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.20. The company had a trading volume of 564,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,431. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day moving average of $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.47 and a 1-year high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
