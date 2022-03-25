Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 4.9%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,902,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

