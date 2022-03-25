Minereum Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,079.00 (MNE)

Minereum (MNE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $706,189.22 and approximately $30,079.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00036609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00115311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,939,083 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

