Mint Club (MINT) Reaches Market Cap of $11.82 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 257.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

