Moffett Nathanson Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $33.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after buying an additional 3,076,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after buying an additional 1,647,306 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,080,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 1,003,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

