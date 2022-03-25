Moffett Nathanson Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target to $33.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after buying an additional 3,076,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,854,000 after buying an additional 1,647,306 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,080,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,331,000 after buying an additional 1,003,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
