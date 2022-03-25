Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Mogo and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of MOGO opened at C$3.64 on Friday. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$13.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.
