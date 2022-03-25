MOGU Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 28th (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 865,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.83. MOGU has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 137.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MOGU by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

