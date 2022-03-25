MOGU Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, March 28th (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 865,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.83. MOGU has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 137.53%.
About MOGU (Get Rating)
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
