Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.