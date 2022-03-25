Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYSRF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

