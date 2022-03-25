Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

