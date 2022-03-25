Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $2.63 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

