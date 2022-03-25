Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.50. Monro posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,025. Monro has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

