Montecito Bank & Trust Has $611,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,254. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

