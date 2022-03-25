Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

