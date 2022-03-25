Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $412,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.71. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,994. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.