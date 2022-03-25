Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $59.33. 198,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,497,416. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

